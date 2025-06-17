NJ Relative Of Israeli Tech Influencer Hillel Fuld Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

Hillel Fuld, of Teaneck, was struck while walking along Wyandanch Avenue near Mount Avenue in Wyandanch at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, according to Suffolk County Police.

A vehicle traveling eastbound hit Fuld and fled the scene without stopping. He was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he later died, as Daily Voice reported. No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday, June 17.

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, the incident initially sparked a wave of grief online, with many thinking the victim was Fuld’s relative–also named Hillel Fuld–a well-known Israeli tech influencer, startup mentor, and vlogger.

The elder Fuld clarified that he is alive and well, and said the victim was his cousin’s son, in a Facebook post.

“THIS IS NOT ME!! I am alive and well,” Fuld wrote on Tuesday, June 17, sharing a screenshot of an article that mistakenly eulogized him.

“We tragically lost a family member, whose name was also Hillel Fuld. He was my first cousin’s son. A terrible tragedy! He was a great kid and it is very shocking and devastating.”

The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Additional details about the younger Fuld’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

