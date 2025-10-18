NJ Ranked Among Top States For Children, New Study Finds: Here's Why

SmileHub released its 2025 list of the Best States for Children on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The study compared all 50 states across health, education, family life, and support systems for kids.

The report noted that only 9% of the federal budget goes toward supporting the nation's 72.5 million children.

"Ensuring their health, safety, and development is critical for the continued growth of our country, but the quality of the support systems in place for children varies greatly from state to state," SmileHub's Luke Powers wrote.

Massachusetts claimed the top spot nationwide, earning No. 1 overall thanks to strong rankings in education, health care, and family support. The Bay State also ranked first in family and working life, along with a second-place finish in health and wellness.

Virginia finished just outside the top five at No. 6, boosted by the second-best support network strength for families in the country. The state's combination of quality schools, child health access, and parental leave policies helped secure its top-10 position.

Connecticut came in at No. 9, ranking high in education and children's services. The Constitution State stood out for both school quality and family stability.

New Jersey landed at No. 11, driven by the nation's top-ranked education system and some of the strongest family policies in the US. The Garden State also finished in the top five for family and working life.

Pennsylvania ranked 16th overall, aided by strong health metrics and child well-being scores. Maryland placed 18th, finishing in the top 15 for education and health.

New York rounded out the regional leaders at No. 21, boosted by one of the highest numbers of children’s charities per capita and among the best life expectancies in the nation. The Empire State was held back by the second-highest childcare costs relative to household income.

You can click here to see SmileHub's full rankings.

