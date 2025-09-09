NJ Ranked Among Five Happiest States In Nation, New Study Finds: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Happiest States in America on Monday, Sept. 8. The study compared all 50 states across 30 metrics of happiness, including depression and suicide rates, work hours, income growth, unemployment, family stability, volunteer rates, and safety.

The personal finance website also measured how many adults feel active and productive, as well as factors like sleep, leisure time, and community support.

"In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high-quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather."

Maryland ranked second overall, thanks to one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. The Old Line State also has the highest share of households earning above $75,000 annually.

New Jersey stood out at fourth overall. The Garden State has the nation's lowest rates for depression and suicide, along with the second-lowest divorce and separation rate.

Connecticut followed in fifth place, boosted by its strong health outcomes and a top-10 finish in community and environment. The Constitution State's sluggish income growth did hurt its score.

Massachusetts landed at ninth, with high marks for health and work environment. New York ranked 16th, bolstered by a low depression rate but dragged down by long work hours and lower safety.

Virginia landed at 15th, with strong work and health measures, but weaker community rankings. Pennsylvania came in at 18th, held back by a weaker work environment ranking, which includes metrics like number of work hours, underemployment rate, and economic security.

Nationally, WalletHub found only 44% of Americans say they are "very satisfied" with their lives, showing how financial uncertainty and high living costs continue to weigh on people.

"Yes, money helps facilitate our happiness, but money alone doesn't make us happy," said Alicia Walker, an associate sociology professor at Missouri State University. "Once our basic needs are covered, it's our relationships, and feeling like our work is meaningful, and that our life is moving toward something that matters that brings us happiness."

You can click here to see WalletHub's full study of the Happiest States in America.

