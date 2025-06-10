NJ Primary Results: Mikie Sherrill To Face Trump-Endorsed Jack Ciattarelli In Gov. Race

The state’s Democratic primary saw Mikie Sherrill clinch a major win, beating out a crowded field that included Ras Baraka, Steven Fulop, Josh Gottheimer, Sean Spiller, and Stephen Sweeney, multiple outlets are projecting.

On the Republican side, Jack Ciattarelli secured his party’s nomination, moving one step closer to a second shot at the state’s top job after his narrow loss to Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, multiple outlets project.

In Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Bob McDevitt, while Republican Ahmed Khan is advancing to November unopposed.

This year’s primary was originally scheduled for June 3, but Gov. Murphy signed legislation to move it to June 10 to accommodate observance of Shavuot, a two-day Jewish holiday held from June 1 to 3.

