NJ Police Sergeant Tests Positive For Meth, Took Drugs From Evidence Room: Prosecutor

Detective Sergeant Robert Zbikowski, 45, of Hammonton, was charged on Monday, Nov. 25, with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree pattern of official misconduct, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, and two fourth-degree charges: tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of law, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2024, the Hammonton Police Department contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office after Zbikowski failed a drug test. During the investigation, Zbikowski was accused of tampering with and taking narcotics, including methamphetamine and oxycodone, from the department’s evidence room.

According to an affidavit obtained by Breaking AC, Zbikowski was the evidence room's custodian between August 2023 and February 2024, when nine items containing meth were reported missing. Surveillance tapes showed the sergeant tampering with two evidence bags, which both contained meth, the affidavit said.

Pen-sized puncture holes, holes made by pressing fingers of both hands into plastic and pulling in opposite directions, and various cuts were found on the evidence bags, the outlet said.

The case is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards and Accountability Unit.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or provide tips anonymously at ACPO.Tips.

