NJ Player Wins $3 Million Mega Millions Prize On Jackpocket App

The winning numbers were 17, 26, 33, 45, and 56, and the Gold Mega Ball was 19, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The ticket matched all five white balls but missed the Gold Mega Ball, earning the game’s $1 million second-tier prize — which tripled to $3 million thanks to the X3 multiplier.

Nobody won the multi-state jackpot, which has climbed to $575 million for the next drawing on Friday.

The New Jersey win marks the second major boost since Mega Millions added its free multiplier in April, officials said. In June, a Bergen County player’s $1 million prize jumped to $4 million under the new rules.

