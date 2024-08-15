NJ Performing Arts High School Teacher Molested Female Student, Prosecutors Say

Douglas Bollinger, 56, of Neptune City, was charged on Monday, Aug. 12 with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.

Bollinger was a teacher at the Grunin Performing Arts Academy at Ocean County Vocational Technical School (OCVTS). The academy had 240 students as of September 2023 and offers high schoolers opportunities to take dual-credit courses at Ocean County College while pursuing artistic programs.

Investigators said Bollinger had "inappropriate sexual contact" with the girl between February and August 2019. The victim claimed the incidents happened in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Bollinger at his home on Thursday, Aug. 15. He was held in the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing.

According to the website for the Ocean County Vocational Technical Education Association, Bollinger was the academy's 2020-21 teacher of the year as a theater instructor.

"It is my understanding that Mr. Bollinger is no longer employed as a teacher with the performing arts academy, but I would encourage parents to have a conversation with their children if they had Mr. Bollinger as a teacher," said Billhimer.

Anyone with information about Bollinger should call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3489.

