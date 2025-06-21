Mostly Cloudy 82°

NJ Officer Seriously Hurt In Crash Involving Commuter Bus: Source

A New Jersey police officer was seriously hurt in a crash on Friday, June 20, Daily Voice has learned.

The Roseland officer's vehicle was heavily wrecked in a crash, appearing to involve an NJ Transit bus.

 Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
The Roseland officer's vehicle was heavily wrecked in the Friday afternoon crash.

 Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
The Roseland crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Livingston Avenue and Becker Farm Road, according to Mayor James Spango. Photos from the scene show a seriously wrecked police car and NJ Transit bus.

The officer was taken to UMDNJ for treatment, Spango said in a public statement.

“Surgery was successfully performed on the involved officer Friday night,” Spango said in an update Saturday morning. “Although the officer's condition is improving, it is still serious.”

The Borough thanked the community for their support and asked residents to “continue to keep the officer and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Daily Voice has reached out to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office for details on the crash investigation.

