NJ Nurse Suspended For Calling Out Doctor Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk Assassination: Lawsuit

According to the complaint filed Sept. 12 in Bergen County Superior Court, Lexi Kuenzle says Englewood Health retaliated against her by suspending her without pay after she challenged Dr. Matthew Jung for alleged remarks he made in front of staff and patients.

The lawsuit alleges Dr. Jung “cheered and publicly praised the murder of a Christian whose only ‘crime’ was standing up for his faith.” Kuenzle, a practicing Christian, said she told him his words violated the Hippocratic Oath and created a hostile work environment.

Instead of addressing her concerns, the suit claims, Jung mocked the offended staff members by offering to “buy lunch” for anyone upset by his comments, the complaint says.

The lawsuit says Kuenzle spoke out on her own social media against the doctor’s alleged remarks — and was punished at work for it as a result.

Kunezle told the NY Post that she reported the bariatric surgeon's alleged remarks to hospital administrators before posting about it online.

Hospital administrators Maria Carvalho and Barbara Crowley later suspended Kuenzle without pay, the filing says. Kuenzle told the NY Post that she was notified of her suspension pending an investigation.

Englewood Health declined comment citing pending litigation.

As of press time, Jung's page on the hospital website had been removed; however, it was unclear whether or not any action had been taken against him.

“Defendants systematically discriminated and retaliated against her,” the lawsuit states.

"This action is being filed with Plaintiff waits to hear whether Defendants will fire her for speaking up or merely continue their adverse job action by suspending her without pay."

Kuenzle is suing under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the Conscientious Employee Protection Act, and hostile work environment provisions. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorneys’ fees.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.