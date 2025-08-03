NJ Native Motorcyclist Teddy Elphick, 54, Killed In PA Crash: Coroner

Teddy Elphick, 54, of Pen Argyl was operating a motorcycle when it was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the 200 block of East Central Avenue in East Bangor on Saturday, Aug. 2, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek.

Elphick, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from multiple blunt force injuries, Lysek said. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

According to public records and social media, Elphick lived in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania, and was originally from Rutherford, New Jersey. He attended Rutherford High School and had previously lived in Newton and Fair Lawn, New Jersey, before relocating to Pennsylvania.

No additional information has been released at this time.

