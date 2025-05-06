NJ Native ID'd As Man Who Fell 30 Feet Through Skylight At Utz Factory: Coroner

Trever Staten, originally from Perth Amboy, New Jersey and was living in Harrisburg, according to his social media, has been identified as the man who fell approximately 30 to 34 feet onto a loading dock while setting up scaffolding on the roof of the Utz Quality Foods facility located in the 900 block of High Street, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Michael Zech.

The fall occurred on Friday, May 2. Staten was transported to UPMC Hanover Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 a.m., officials said.

He was not an Utz employee but part of a contracted crew working at the site. For unknown reasons, Staten ended up on the roof and fell through a skylight, the coroner’s release said.

Hanover Borough Police are leading the investigation. OSHA responded to the scene and is also conducting an inquiry. Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau certified the death and investigated both at the hospital and the scene. An autopsy was completed on Monday, May 5.

Staten's cause of death was listed as "blunt force injuries due to a fall", and the manner of death was ruled "accidental".

Additional information about his life was unavailable. His family is invited to reach out to share details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

