NJ MS Science Teacher Sexted Student: Prosecutor

Lorri Ann Willis, a 6th grade science teacher at Black River Middle School in Chester is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chester Police Department Chief Ryan T. McNamee said.

Willis sent sexual and suggestive text messages to a 13-year-old former student from June 2024 through October 2025, authorities said,

She has been suspended from teaching, authorities said.

Willis, a Hackettstown resident, has been teaching at the district since Oct. 2020, at a starting salary of $60,010. She has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings, authorities said.

