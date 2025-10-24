A Few Clouds 58°

NJ MS Science Teacher Sexted Student: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old teacher at a Morris County middle school has been arrested and charged after she had inappropriate text conversations with a 13-year-old student, authorities announced Friday, Oct. 24.

Chester Police

 Photo Credit: Chester Police NJ via Facebook
Sam Barron

Lorri Ann Willis, a 6th grade science teacher at Black River Middle School in Chester is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Chester Police Department Chief Ryan T. McNamee said.

Willis sent sexual and suggestive text messages to a 13-year-old former student from June 2024 through October 2025, authorities said,

She has been suspended from teaching, authorities said.

Willis, a Hackettstown resident, has been teaching at the district since Oct. 2020, at a starting salary of $60,010. She has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings, authorities said.

