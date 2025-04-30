NJ Movie Theater's Roof Collapses Prompting Major Police Response

Police and fire crews were called to the Cranford Movie Theater at 25 North Avenue West around 7:30 p.m., where responders arrived to find an “active ceiling collapse” inside the theater, which was open and operating at the time, according to Detective Lt. Spencer Durkin.

Crews quickly began search and rescue efforts and all occupants were able to evacuate safely.

“No injuries to any occupants of the building or to first responders were reported,” Durkin said.

Emergency personnel remained on scene to shut down utilities and make sure the building was secure.

As of Wednesday night, the theater remained closed and uninhabitable. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

A full press release may be issued Thursday, May 1, by the Township of Cranford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.