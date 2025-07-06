NJ Motorcyclist Dies Days After Being Struck By Driver Making Wrong Turn, Police Say

Chandler Dippel died Saturday, July 5, four days after his motorcycle was struck by a car making an illegal left turn, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters confirmed.

Dippel, who worked at tow Bergen Brookside, was mourned by his fiance Mary Jane as the "definition of full love."

"He always kept my vase full of flowers and he never left them empty," she tells Daily Voice. "He was an amazing lover, spoiling me and creating plans for our future, a future that was cut short by the incompetence of not looking at the road and making an illegal turn.

"My darling Chandler is gone, my future husband, the best fiance in the world. The future of our family, He is an amazing brother, Son and father. Over 175 people came to visit him at the hospital he was so loved."

The crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. A 2013 Toyota wagon heading northbound on Bergen Turnpike attempted to make a left turn into the Early Bird Laundromat parking lot — cutting across a double yellow line, Walters said.

The Toyota struck Dippel’s southbound motorcycle, and he was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition. The 40-year-old Toyota driver, a man from North Bergen, was cited for making a left turn across a double yellow line, police said.

Services have not yet been finalized.

