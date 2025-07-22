Mom Charged In 3-Year-Old's Murder After Both Found Unresponsive In NJ Home: Prosecutor

On Sunday, July 6, Florham Park police responded to a home Woods End Road and found Jeanine Glass unresponsive on the first floor of the residence with wet clothes, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando said.

Glass was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

While on scene, officers found a three-year-old girl unresponsive, clothed, faced down in a bathtub in several inches of water, authorities said. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. A postmortem examination is pending by the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office, authorities said.

Glass was charged with murder in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. Upon her release from the hospital, Glass was taken into custody and transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.