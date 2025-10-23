NJ Mom, Daughter Killed In Alleged DUI Crash; Undocumented Immigrant Charged With Manslaughter

Raul Luna-Perez, of Red Bank, was charged with aggravated manslaughter and related charges in Ocean County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the deaths of 42-year-old Maria Pleitez and her 11-year-old daughter.

Luna-Perez was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit and driving about 60 miles per hour when the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Cross Street and Hearthstone Drive in Lakewood, prosecutors said.

His Dodge Durango crossed the double yellow line and passed four vehicles before slamming head-on into Pleitez’ Nissan Sentra, authorities said.

Pleitez, of Lakewood, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 11-year-old daughter, who was in the front passenger seat, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where she later died.

A second 11-year-old girl in the back seat was treated and released. Luna-Perez’s passenger also suffered minor injuries.

First responders reported signs of impairment. A blood draw taken under a court order showed Luna-Perez’s blood alcohol concentration was at least .19, prosecutors said. They estimate his BAC would have been around three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, he was formally indicted for aggravated manslaughter, reckless vehicular homicide, and assault by auto.

Luna-Perez is a Mexican national who entered the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

An agency press release in July highlighted his prior criminal history in New Jersey, which includes an arrest in Red Bank in June 2023 on a simple domestic violence charge. In 2025, he was arrested twice for driving under the influence, once in March and again in April.

Officials said that despite his prior arrests, he was released back into the community under New Jersey’s sanctuary policies. ICE has since lodged an arrest detainer and initiated removal proceedings while he remains jailed on the homicide charge.

DHS used the case to criticize Gov. Phil Murphy’s immigration policies, arguing they allowed Luna-Perez to remain free despite his record.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said at the time.

“Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

A GoFundMe launched by Pleitez’ niece, Maria Celina Aguilar, remembers her aunt as a caring mother devoted to her children.

“My aunt was a wonderful woman who worked hard every day to take care of her two daughters,” Aguilar wrote. “She is leaving behind my 16-year-old niece.”

Aguilar said donations will help cover funeral expenses and allow the family to repatriate the bodies. “Any donation will be a big help,” she added. “Thank you and God bless.”

