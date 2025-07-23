NJ Mom Charged After Toddler Dies With Methadone In System: Ocean County Prosecutor

On Thursday, July 17, Jenna O'Connor called 911 after finding her daughter unresponsive in her crib, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The child had access to methadone in the home, Billhimer said.

The toddler was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital but passed away on Monday, July 21, Billhimer said. The child had methadone in her system, Billhimer said.

O'Connor is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Billhimer said. Additional charges may be forthcoming, Billhimer said.

