NJ Mom Believed Killed By Husband Survived By 4 Daughters, Campaign Says

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Rosana Rodriguez's daughters had raised more than $10,000 as of Sunday, Sept. 22, more than 24 hours after she was found lying on the kitchen floor of a Perth Amboy home with stab wounds next to her husband, Wellington Leonard, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Officers were called to the Bertrand Avenue home around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano said. Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Leonard, meanwhile, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Authorities also said the heinous act occurred in the presence of children.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating loss of our dearest Rosanna, who was tragically murdered on 9/21/24 at just 40 years old," reads the GoFundMe launched by Jerelynn U.

"She was a compassionate and caring soul who touched the lives of everyone around her. She was an aunt, sister, mother, and daughter. Rosanna leaves behind four beautiful daughters, ages 13, 11, 3, and 11 months, who now face life without their mother."

Funds will cover the costs associated with Rodriguez's funeral and support for her children.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.