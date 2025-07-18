NJ Military Base Will Be Used To House Undocumented Immigrants

In a letter to Rep. Herb Conaway, D-N.J., Hegseth said Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County will be used by the Department of Homeland Security to house undocumented immigrants.

This decision "will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness," Hegseth said.

Conaway, along with most of New Jersey's Democrat Congressional delegation swiftly condemned the move.

“This is an inappropriate use of our national defense system and militarizes a radical immigration policy that has resulted in the inhumane treatment of undocumented immigrants and unlawful deportation of U.S. citizens, including children, across the country," the delegation, which includes, Sens. Andy Kim, Cory Booker and Reps. Conaway, Donald Norcross, Rob Menendez, Frank Pallone, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Josh Gottheimer, Nellie Pou, and LaMonica McIver wrote.

The congressional delegation said this paves the way for ICE immigration raids in every New Jersey community.

"We have the greatest military in the world and using it as a domestic political tool is unacceptable and shameful," the delegation wrote.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., the Democratic nominee for governor, did not sign onto the statement.

