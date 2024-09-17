NJ Man Working As Mascot Got Preteen Girl To Send Him Sexual Pics, Videos: Prosecutors

Don-Diego Parkman, 19, was arrested in mid-September, Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilton said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

New Jersey investigators said they received a tip from police in Missouri in early September that the preteen was chatting with Parkman and he sent her sexual pictures. Parkman also told the girl to send him photos and videos of herself "engaging in sexual conduct."

A search warrant was executed at Parkman's home and he was taken into custody. Police seized items of evidence from the home.

Prosecutors said Parkman has worked as a costumed character and mascot for the past year. He has been employed by Six Flags Great Adventure, the New Jersey Devils, the Somerset Patriots, and most recently at Sesame Place.

According to his LinkedIn page, Parkman attends the Berklee College of Music. His Instagram page said he's also an aspiring musician.

Parkman was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, first-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), third-degree possession of CSAM, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Parkman was held at the Mercer County Correction Center. Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep him detained through his trial.

If convicted, Parkman faces three to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $200,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.