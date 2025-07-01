NJ Man Was Part Of North Korean Spy Plot That Conned US Companies To Fund Weapons Program: DOJ

Zhenxing “Danny” Wang of New Jersey was arrested and accused of helping North Korean IT workers pose as Americans to get remote jobs with American companies, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

The workers allegedly used stolen identities to land jobs at major businesses, including a defense contractor. Authorities say this scam helped generate at least $5 million for the North Korean government.

“The threat posed by DPRK operatives is both real and immediate,” said US Attorney Leah B. Foley. “We will continue to work relentlessly to protect US businesses and ensure they are not inadvertently fueling the DPRK’s unlawful and dangerous ambitions.”

The scheme involved North Korean workers using fake email and job site accounts, false websites, social media accounts, and proxy computers to trick companies into thinking they were hiring legitimate American employees. The workers even received laptops from employers and used special equipment to access company systems from overseas.

Officials said one California defense company, which manufactures AI-powered equipment, was targeted. Hackers gained unauthorized access to sensitive materials, including data controlled under arms export regulations.

“These schemes target and steal from US companies and are designed to evade sanctions and fund the North Korean regime’s illicit programs,” said John A. Eisenberg, Assistant Attorney General for the Department’s National Security Division.

Wang and others are accused of setting up shell companies and US bank accounts to collect and move money for the workers. Investigators say they even turned private homes into “laptop farms,” where they stored and ran computers used to support the fraud.

In total, more than 100 US companies were affected. Businesses reportedly lost over $3 million from legal fees, IT clean-up, and other costs.

“This is merely the initial phase of the problem,” warned FBI Special Agent Rafik Mattar. “The government of North Korea has trained and deployed thousands of IT workers to carry out similar schemes against US companies daily.”

Authorities are urging companies to double-check the identities of remote workers and report any suspicious activity to the FBI.

