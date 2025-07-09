Man Torches American Flag, Smashes Glass Of NJ Hair Salon: Police

On Saturday, June 28, officers responded to Spotless Mind Hair Studio on Front Street after Joherik Urena threw a large rock through the glass front door, shattering it, Secaucus police said.

Later that morning, officers responded to a residence on Front Street after Urena set an American flag on fire, police said. The fire burned the flag, the pole and charred some of the siding on the residence, police said. The fire burned itself out, police said.

Urena is charged with arson and criminal mischief, police said. The Secaucus PBA Local 84 provided with the resident with a new flag, police said.

