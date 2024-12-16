NJ Man Survives 60-Foot Fall From Mountain, Rescued After 10-Hour Effort

The Oakland man was climbing Mount Webster in New Hampshire’s White Mountains with a friend on Saturday, Dec. 14, when he slipped and fell. The friend climbed down to his location, secured him, and dressed him in the warmest clothes they had before making the ascent out of the gully to get cellphone service and call for help, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Rescuers received that call around 7:30 p.m.

They hiked to the scene of the fall, climbed down, and lifted him more than 400 feet to level ground in a stretcher before carrying him two treacherous miles to a waiting ambulance, the department said.

Rescuers reached the trailhead just after 5 a.m., nearly 10 hours after they got that emergency call.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital in North Conway, where he was being treated. Authorities didn't provide an update on his condition on Monday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.