NJ Man Struck, Killed On Route 22 Off-Ramp In PA: State Police

A 65-year-old man from New Jersey was struck and killed on the Route 22 eastbound off-ramp to Route 512 in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Troopers were called to the Northampton County ramp around 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, and found the man dead at the scene, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Bethlehem said in a release.

He was from South Amboy. His name has not yet been released.

The ramp was closed for about three hours. It reopened just after 9:15 a.m.

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm how the man died.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026. The incident number is PA25-964881.

Troopers are handling the investigation with help from the coroner, PENNDOT, Colonial Regional PD, forensic teams, and crash reconstruction specialists.

