NJ Man Killed GF, Dumped Body At Golf Course After She Tried Breaking Up: Prosecutor

Andres Calvachi-Paz strangled his girlfriend, Dayana Chisaguano Maleza, 28, inside their Newark apartment following an argument where she said she wanted to break up with him, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II, and Livingston Police Chief Gary Marshuetz said.

Calvachi-Paz then placed her in his car and drove around for several hours before disposing of it on Walnut Street in Livingston, authorities said. Maleza's body was found near the roadway of the Cedar Hill Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

After disposing of her body, Calvachi-Paz engaged in an elaborate scheme to make it appear as though she was still alive, including sending messages from her cell phone, authorities said.

Calvachi-Paz confessed to investigators and is charged with murder in the first degree, disturbing human remains and theft, authorities said.

