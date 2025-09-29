Fair 74°

NJ Man Shot While Driving On I-676 In PA, State Police Say

A New Jersey man was shot while driving on I-676 eastbound in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 27, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, Sept. 29.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/ Beyond My Ken
 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
The 30-year-old victim was struck in the hip by a single bullet around 10:15 p.m., investigators said.

After being shot, the Camden man drove toward the Ben Franklin Bridge, where he found Delaware River Port Authority Police and reported the incident, according to troopers.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The PSP Criminal Investigation Unit and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene. The victim was interviewed at the hospital, and his vehicle was impounded at PSP Philadelphia, where it was processed for evidence, authorities detailed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

