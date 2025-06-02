SWAT Team Called After North Jersey Man Shoots At Officers: Cops

At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a County Avenue apartment after a woman's phone was snatched by a man, later identified as Dhanraj Dass, Secaucus police said. The man also threatened her with a handgun, police said.

An hour later, officers located Dass at 25 County Ave, observing a handgun protruding from the doorway, police said.

Dass fired two rounds at officers before retreating inside the building, police said. Secaucus Patrol Division officers began to establish a perimeter while Hudson County Regional SWAT Team responded.

Before the perimeter could be established, officers observed Dass exiting the building through a different door and he was apprehended, police said. No firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest, police said.

A shelter-in-place was ordered to area residents while police secured the structure, police said. A search of the building turned up a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun stolen from Texas, police said.

Dass is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a handgun, among other offenses, police said.

