NJ Man Indicted For Torturing, Killing Stray Cats: Atlantic County Prosecutor

Edwin Sanabia would lure the abandoned and stray cats in his neighborhood into his residence with food and then tortured, beat and killed them, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Sanabia would dispose of the cats by throwing their bodies into a nearby dumpster, prosecutors said.

Sanabia is also charged with other acts of animal cruelty by allegedly punching, hitting, and dragging other cats by their tails, prosecutors said. He is charged with allegedly beating several cats with sticks while they were hiding in a makeshift shelter on a neighbor’s property, prosecutors said.

