Man Found Dead By Train Tracks In Morristown, 2 Charged After Tampering With Second Body: Cops

Enrique “Flaco” Vega, 33, and Cassandra West, 31, were taken into custody after an investigation into the death of Stanley M. Robinson, a Dover resident, on Friday, June 13, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Morristown Police and paramedics responded at approximately 9:14 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man found on Patriots Path, south of Cory Road and near the NJ Transit railroad tracks, Carroll said. Officers arrived and found Robinson deceased on NJ Transit property.

According to investigators, Vega and West were present during a fight between Robinson and another individual identified only as R.E. Authorities allege that after Robinson was seriously injured, neither Vega nor West called for help.

The Morris County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of Robinson’s death to be blunt force trauma to the head and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

Carroll said that after leaving the scene, Vega and West went to the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover. On Saturday, June 14, Vega allegedly stole $2,500 from the business office while an employee was away. Investigators believe West acted as a lookout during the theft.

That same day, officials say Vega and West discovered R.E. dead inside an unoccupied residence on Ridgedale Avenue in Hanover. West is accused of tampering with the scene by discarding an empty heroin packet found near the body.

Police found R.E. dead on Monday, June 16. The Morris County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, and while the final results are pending, no trauma was noted.

Later that day, Vega and West were located at the Broad Street rail station in Newark. Both were taken into custody and transported to Morristown Police headquarters.

Carroll said that on Tuesday, June 17, Vega and West were formally charged in connection with all three incidents.

Vega and West were charged with endangering an injured victim and defiant trespass in the Morristown incident. For the Hanover burglary, Vega was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, and theft. West was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft. Both were also charged with criminal trespass for entering the Ridgedale Avenue residence. West was additionally charged with tampering with evidence.

Vega is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility. West remains in custody as both await detention hearings.

Carroll said the investigation into Robinson’s death remains ongoing. He thanked multiple agencies for their work, including the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Bureau of Police, NJ Transit Police, Hanover Police Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Special Operations Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

