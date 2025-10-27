NJ Man Exchanged Explicit Photos With 14-Year-Old Illinois Girl: Somerset County Prosecutor

Last month, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office was notified by the Huntley, Illinois Police Department of an investigation into a 14-year-ol girl exchanging explicit photos on social media with a man in South Bound Brook, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and South Bound Brook Chief of Police Douglas LaGrua said.

An investigation determined Luis Stylianakis was the man communicating with the teenage girl and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 21, authorities said.

Detectives seized Stylianakis’ electronic devices for further forensic analysis, authoirities said.

Stylianakis is charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials, endangering the welfare of a child, and distribution of obscene materials to a minor, authorities said.

