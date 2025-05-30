NJ Man Committed Marriage Fraud To Obtain Permanent Residence: Feds

Elvis Harizaj is also charged with making false statements on forms submitted to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) along with his wife, Natasha Flores, a 27-year-old Newark resident, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

Harizaj, an Albanian citizen, entered into a sham marriage with Flores to obtain permanent residence in the United States, Habba said.

The duo was married on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in Elizabeth, according to a criminal complaint.

On forms submitted to USCIS, Harizaj falsely stated he lived with Flores in Maple Shade and Flores claimed she had never been married before, Habba said.

Law enforcement officers spoke with Flores’ landlord in Newark who confirmed she had been living in Newark continuously since 2019, according to the criminal complaint.

Flores had previously been married to a Brazilian national who obtained U.S. citizenship based on his marriage to Flores, Habba said.

In an interview with law enforcement, Harizaj admitted the marriage was a sham, according to the complaint. Harizaj acknowledged what he did was wrong and that he was ashamed of submitting the false application, according to the complaint.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.