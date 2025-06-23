NJ Man Extradited, Arraigned In Murder Of Girlfriend Found Shot In PA Hotel

Upshur was transported from a New Jersey prison to Bensalem by the Bucks County Sheriff's Department after waiving extradition. He was arraigned before District Justice Falcone and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.

He is now charged with Criminal Homicide, Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint, Weapons Violations, and other related offenses.

The investigation began when a family member entered the Pennsylvania State Police Trevose Barracks at 5:00 a.m. on Jan. 15, reporting that Upshur confessed to shooting his girlfriend in a Bensalem hotel. The relative also reported overhearing an argument between Upshur and Coon on a call at 12:39 a.m.

Using location data from Coon’s cell phone, state police located her near the Country Commons Apartments and, in coordination with Bensalem Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, launched a large-scale search of area hotels.

State troopers checked the Sleep Inn on Street Road and confirmed that Coon had rented a room there on Jan. 14. Inside the room, they found her body with apparent gunshot wounds.

At 4:30 a.m., Trenton Police responded to reports of gunfire near Parkside Avenue and Oak Lane. Officers arriving at the scene heard additional shots and saw a man—later identified as Upshur—run into a nearby home. More shots were fired from inside the house as police set up a perimeter and evacuated neighbors.

The Mercer County Tactical Response Team responded and eventually entered the home, taking Upshur into custody without further incident. A firearm believed to have been used in the killing was recovered at the scene.

Bensalem Police have thanked the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and Trenton Police Department for their collaboration in the investigation.

Click here to read more about Maisha Coon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.