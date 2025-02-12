Bergen County Man Arrested In Florida Swattings, Sheriff Says

In August 2024, officers in south Florida responded to reports of shootings at two different residences, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. One call said a person was shot in the chest and being held hostage, while another call said the caller, later identified as Justin Flavien, shot his sister, authorities said.

Once on scene of both incidents, deputies determined the reports were unfounded and no one was injured, police said. Despite Flavien's efforts to conceal himself through various applications, police said they were able to determine he was responsible.

Investigators coordinated with the Maywood Police Department to obtain search warrants for his residence and multiple electronic devices were located, authorities said. It was discovered that Flavien may have committed similar hoaxes throughout the country, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Flavien was arrested by Maywood Police and he was extradited to Florida on Friday, Feb. 7. He was charged with two counts of making a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and two counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate or further the commission of a felony offense, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.