Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

NJ Man, 44, Beats Mom With Cane, Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly beating his 71-year-old mother with a cane, officials said.

Police tape.

Police tape.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 27, at the Pine Acres Manor Mobile Home Community in Manchester Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Police responded to a call about a woman in distress and found the victim with visible injuries to her face and body, authorities said. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, 44-year-old Joseph Cavallaro, was identified as the victim’s son. Investigators say he “had assaulted the victim and beaten her with a cane.” Cavallaro was taken into custody at the scene but suffered a medical episode and was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River. He is currently in stable condition.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Cavallaro has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail once released from the hospital, pending a detention hearing.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE