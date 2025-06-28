NJ Man, 44, Beats Mom With Cane, Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, June 27, at the Pine Acres Manor Mobile Home Community in Manchester Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Police responded to a call about a woman in distress and found the victim with visible injuries to her face and body, authorities said. She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, 44-year-old Joseph Cavallaro, was identified as the victim’s son. Investigators say he “had assaulted the victim and beaten her with a cane.” Cavallaro was taken into custody at the scene but suffered a medical episode and was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River. He is currently in stable condition.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Cavallaro has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail once released from the hospital, pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.