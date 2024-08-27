NJ Man, 39, Drowns In Delaware Water Gap

The 39-year-old Lakewood man was found dead in Bushkill, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Aug. 26, a National Park Service spokesperson said in a news release. His body was spotted about 20 to 30 feet from the shore at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Rangers and divers responded to the drowning call at Bushkill Access at around 1:45 p.m. The man's body was recovered in about seven feet of water at around 3:07 p.m.

This is the second person of the summer to drown at the Delaware Water Gap. Another Ocean County man, 24-year-old Jeysson Ariel Osorio-Reyes of Jackson Township, died after going missing about 75 yards from the shoreline of Milford Beach on Saturday, June 29.

Rescue crews from the Bushkill, Dingmans, and Westfall fire departments, along with Lehman Township paramedics, also responded to the scene.

