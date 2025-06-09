NJ Lottery Player Couldn't Sleep After Winning $1.5M Jackpot

The winning ticket — worth $1,517,266 — was purchased at Quick Chek #77, located at 180 Route 23 in Franklin, the New Jersey Lottery said.

“I couldn’t remember the store I bought the winning ticket in,” the winner said. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night. I didn’t want that ticket lying around. I was afraid I’d lose it.”

The win marks the 30th Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of 2025, and the sixth this year to top $1 million, officials said.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, June 8 drawing were 04, 06, 18, 30, 39. The XTRA was 03 and the Bullseye was 39, according to the NJ Lottery.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot:

16 players matched 4 numbers, the Bullseye, and the XTRA to win $1,000

51 players matched 4 numbers and the Bullseye to win $500

6 players matched 4 numbers and the XTRA to also win $500

The NJ Lottery urges all players to check their tickets and sign the back immediately.

