Overcast 67°

SHARE

NJ Lottery Player Couldn't Sleep After Winning $1.5M Jackpot

A Sussex County lottery player won $1.5 million playing Jersey Cash 5, and was so anxious about the ticket, they drove 100 miles to claim it first thing Monday morning, state officials said.

QuickChek in Franklin

QuickChek in Franklin

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The winning ticket — worth $1,517,266 — was purchased at Quick Chek #77, located at 180 Route 23 in Franklin, the New Jersey Lottery said.

“I couldn’t remember the store I bought the winning ticket in,” the winner said. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night. I didn’t want that ticket lying around. I was afraid I’d lose it.”

The win marks the 30th Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of 2025, and the sixth this year to top $1 million, officials said.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, June 8 drawing were 04, 06, 18, 30, 39. The XTRA was 03 and the Bullseye was 39, according to the NJ Lottery.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot:

  • 16 players matched 4 numbers, the Bullseye, and the XTRA to win $1,000
  • 51 players matched 4 numbers and the Bullseye to win $500
  • 6 players matched 4 numbers and the XTRA to also win $500

The NJ Lottery urges all players to check their tickets and sign the back immediately.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE