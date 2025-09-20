NJ Little League Coach Dies Week After Cancer Diagnosis

Christopher (Chris) Woolis, 47, of Elmwood Park, was diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 9, and passed away only seven days later, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, according to Elmwood Park Little League President Steven Kochlick.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our dear friend and Vice President of Elmwood Park Little League, Chris Woolis,” Kochlick wrote in a statement to the community. “Chris served on the Board for many years, dedicating his time, energy, and heart not only to the organization but to every child who stepped onto the field.

"In addition to his role as Vice President, Chris was a devoted coach during both the spring and fall seasons. His passion for the game and commitment to our young athletes went far beyond wins and losses; he was a mentor, a role model, and a steady presence who truly embodied the spirit of Little League and Baseball.”

A memorial service for Woolis will be held on Sunday, Oct. 5, at Veterans Field. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, Kochlick said. The time will be announced once confirmed.

Woolis was also a devoted husband to his wife, Christa, and father to their children, Chloe, Peter, and Anthony, while cherishing the memory of his late son, John, according to a GoFundMe launched by Tanisha Dennis.

“Chris was so much more than his illness. His family was his greatest joy, and he poured every ounce of love and dedication into them,” the campaign says. “He had a rare gift for making every child feel important, every parent feel welcome, and every teammate feel like family.”

The fundraiser had raised $23,000 as of Saturday, Sept. 20. Donations will help Christa and the children navigate the difficult days ahead.

“Chris was more than just a coach and board member," Kochlick added. "He was a cornerstone of our community; a kind and dependable person who made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His leadership, positivity, and genuine love for the kids and families of Elmwood Park will be deeply missed.”

Click here to view the campaign for Woolis' family.

