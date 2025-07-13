NJ Lacrosse Player Tyler Carbajal Dies, 19

Tyler, of Great Meadows (Warren County), passed away on Sunday, July 6, according to his obituary from the Bronson & McNamara Memorial Home. In front of others, he seemed strong, but “inside he was deeply sensitive, compassionate, and respectful to everyone he met,” the obituary reads.

A 2024 graduate of Hackettstown High School, Tyler's dedication to academics and athletics was unmatched — he made the Dean’s List at Delaware Valley University and started every lacrosse game his freshman year, his obituary says.

He was also remembered for his love of the outdoors and animals, having worked with the Happy Tails Inn Family.

A GoFundMe launched by Shannon Morgan for the Carbajal family had raised $10,000 as of Sunday, July 13. “Tyler touched the lives of so many with his kindness, humor, and gentle presence,” Morgan wrote. “He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend, and a bright light to all who knew him.”

The celebration of life will be held Monday, July 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Chapel at Warren Valley in Washington. The family invites loved ones to dress casually or in a sports jersey — “make it about your connection to him,” the obituary says. “He would not want a stuffy environment.”

Click here to view the campaign and here for Tyler's complete obituary.

