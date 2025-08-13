NJ Judge Admits Violating Judicial Conduct Rules After Drinking, Crashing: Court Papers

Judge Gary M. Price, a part-time judge in Edison who also runs a private law office in South Plainfield, struck a construction barrier on Park Avenue in South Plainfield around 6:46 p.m. on July 5, 2024, according to an amended complaint from the state Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct (ACJC).

Price said the barrier had been pushed out to the fog line of the roadway, the paperwork says.

Responding South Plainfield police officers reported blood on his clothing, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol, the document states.

Price told the officers he’d had a martini earlier that day at Seasons 52 in Edison

The brand of gin in that martini — Bombay Sapphire — matched an unopened bottle that fell from his trunk after the crash, which Price said was a gift for a relative, according to papers filed by Price's attorney, Robert Ramsey.

Price’s injuries — a broken nose, a fractured finger, and heavy bleeding — prevented him from completing standard field sobriety tests, though he stumbled through parts of the alphabet and backward counting exercises, the amended complaint says.

He consented to a hospital blood draw about two hours after the crash, and a State Police lab later determined with 99% probability that his blood alcohol content was 0.086%, just above New Jersey’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to the complaint.

Price has disputed the BAC’s accuracy but admitted to “a bit of alcohol," his verified answer says.

The DWI charge was ultimately dismissed after prosecutors said they couldn’t prove intoxication beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the complaint. Price pleaded guilty to reckless driving, was fined $50 plus costs, and voluntarily installed an ignition interlock device for three months, documents show.

The ACJC alleges Price misrepresented the amount he drank to police, in a sworn written statement, and under oath, and that he failed to produce itemized receipts from Seasons 52 despite repeated requests, according to the amended complaint.

Price says he consumed only one martini, denies being uncooperative, and claims the restaurant never responded to two letters he sent requesting the receipts, his verified answer says.

Price has acknowledged his conduct violated the New Jersey Code of Judicial Conduct, which requires judges to uphold the integrity of the judiciary, the answer reads. He has formally requested a hearing before the ACJC.

