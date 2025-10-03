NJ Jeweler Busted Again For Selling Lab-Grown Diamonds As Genuine: Mount Olive PD

In August, a woman told officers she purchased a diamond ring from Justin Wentzel, a Netcong resident, that had been found to contain a lab grown diamond instead of the natural diamond she paid for, Mount Olive police said.

An investigation determined Wentzel would lab grown diamonds instead of natural diamonds and appraise the ring for more than it was worth.

Earlier this year, Wentzel was arrested and charged after he sold a person three pieces of jewelry in which he misrepresented the authenticity of the precious gems and misrepresented the value of the jewelry, police said.

Wentzel's social media pages show that he runs Ice Storm Jewelry. A 2022 NJ Advance Media story shows him making a ring at his Flanders home.

Wentzel sold lab-grown diamonds as genuine diamonds and overvalued the worth and price of the jewelry by as much as $23,800, police said.

He is charged with criminal simulation, falsifying or tampering with records and theft by deception, police said.

