NJ Influencer Alix Earle Joins 'Dancing With The Stars'

Earle, who graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School, is joining the cast of the 34th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

A social media influencer and model known for her candid beauty tutorials and lifestyle content, Earle has amassed 4M followers on Instagram and 7.3M on TikTok, having collaborated with major brands over the last few years.

Robert Irwin, the son of famed Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, will also be in the cast next year. The full cast will be announced at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.