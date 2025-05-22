Overcast 56°

SHARE

NJ Influencer Alix Earle Joins 'Dancing With The Stars'

Alix Earle, a Monmouth County native, is known for her get ready with me videos. Now she has to get ready to learn how to dance.

Robert Irwin is up against NJ's Alix Earle on "DWTS."

Robert Irwin is up against NJ's Alix Earle on "DWTS."

 Photo Credit: robertirwinphotography/Alix_Earle Instagram
Sam Barron

Earle, who graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School, is joining the cast of the 34th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

A social media influencer and model known for her candid beauty tutorials and lifestyle content, Earle has amassed 4M followers on Instagram and 7.3M on TikTok, having collaborated with major brands over the last few years.

Robert Irwin, the son of famed Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, will also be in the cast next year. The full cast will be announced at a later date.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE