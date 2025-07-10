Fair 75°

NJ Ice Cream Shop Expanding After 86 Years

Nasto’s, an ice cream institution in Newark, is opening a second location for the first time ever after 86 years in business.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nasto's
Sam Barron

The family-run ice cream shop and old-school dessert locale announced on social media they are opening a location in Woodbridge this fall.

The new Nasto’s will be at 992 St. Georges Ave.

Social media commenters were excited Nasto’s would be coming to their neck of the woods.

“Wow! That is so dope! How exciting. So close to us,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg I can’t wait,” another commenter wrote.

“This is the best news since I live close by,” another commenter exclaimed. “I use to walk to the one in the Ironbound with my grandparents when I was a little girl

Founded in 1939 by Frank Sr. and Angelina, Nasto's "has evolved from a quaint neighborhood mom-and-pop shop into a leading manufacturer of premium ice cream and frozen dessert specialties," its website reads. 

The menu boasts authentic Italian specialties such as Spumoni, Bisque Tortoni, and the original Tartufo, along with a complete line of Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, and Italian Ices, all rooted in recipes from Frank Sr.'s hometown of Nocera, Italy. 

