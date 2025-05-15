NJ HS Coach Killed In Fiery NY Parkway Crash: 'Was Mentor, Father Figure, True Friend'

Robert Violante, known affectionately to students and colleagues as “Coach V,” died in the crash while driving home from Bergenfield High School in Bergen County on Wednesday, May 14, according to a letter sent to families by Bergenfield Schools Superintendent Christopher Tully.

The fatal crash happened around 5 p.m. near milepost 9.2 in the Westchester County town of New Castle, when a Sprinter van traveling south on the Taconic crossed the center median and slammed into a Honda sedan driving northbound in the passing lane, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The impact caused the van to overturn and become engulfed in flames. Three people in the van died at the scene. Violante, a Westchester resident who lived in Somers, was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sprinter van remains hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, New York State Police said.

Violante, who served as head football coach and track coach, had worked in the district for the past 15 years, beginning his career as a special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. He was widely admired for his compassion, dedication, and the bonds he built with students as both a mentor and father figure.

In the district’s letter, Bergenfield school officials described Violante as “a gentle giant” whose quiet strength and heart of gold earned him deep respect from students and staff. He was praised for transforming the school’s football program into a playoff contender and for showing students how to lead with discipline, kindness, and purpose.

"'Coach V' was more than just a teacher and coach — he was a mentor, a father figure, and a true friend to so many," Tully wrote, adding, "He always put students first and believed in helping them reach their highest potential."

Tully also said Violante was often compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the movie "Kindergarten Cop."

Violante was a 1998 graduate of Somers High School who played quarterback for the school's football team. His father, Skip Violante, was the head coach at the time and also served as Athletic Director in Dobbs Ferry as well.

Grief counselors are available at Bergenfield High School for students and staff, and West Bergen Mental Health and other support services are also providing mental health resources.

Funeral and memorial service details will be shared on the Bergenfield School District website as they become available.

Police have not released the names of the other victims of Wednesday's crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

