NJ Home Invader Arrested By SWAT After Beating 2 People With Metal Pipe, Standoff: Cops

Shawn Huntsinger, of Violet Street in Franklinville, was identified as the suspect in a violent home invasion that happened around 8:49 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, on the 800 block of Little Mill Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police say Huntsinger “forcibly entered the Little Mill Road residence by attempting to kick in the door.” The male homeowner tried to stop him, but was unsuccessful.

Once inside, “the male suspect, who was armed with a metal pipe, assaulted the male and a female who was home at the time before fleeing the residence,” police said.

The male victim sustained minor injuries, according to the release.

Officers tracked Huntsinger to his own home on Violet Street, but he “would not comply with verbal commands to exit.” The incident escalated into a criminal barricade, prompting the response of the Gloucester County SWAT Team, police said.

Huntsinger was taken into custody at approximately 11:40 a.m. and turned over to Franklin Township Police for processing.

He was charged with:

Armed Burglary (1st degree)

Terroristic Threats (3rd degree)

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (3rd degree)

Criminal Mischief (4th degree)

Simple Assault (Disorderly Persons offense)

He will be lodged in the Salem County Jail following processing, police said.

Also assisting at the scene were the Clayton Police Department, Elk Township Police Department, Acenda Health, Gloucester County EMS, and Inspira Paramedics.

