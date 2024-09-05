NJ High School Vice Principal Dies Suddenly, 54

Ed grew up in Staten Island, where he was a "fierce" athletic competitor during his years at New Dorp High School, his obituary says. While playing football and studying economics at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Ed met his wife, Caroly, with whom he shares two daughters, Danielle and Katelyn.

While Ed initially went into finance working as a trader at Bank of America, he ultimately transitioned into teaching with the New York City Department of Education before earning a graduate degree in educational leadership and administration, his obituary says.

"Everyone knew Ed would be out on the links any chance he got, even if it was too cold or too hot for more fair-weather golfers," his obituary reads. He also enjoyed CrossFit, something which he did with his whole family, and joined Carolyn for one full marathon and half-marathons, his obituary said.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moriarty Funeral Home in Montclair. A Mass of Resurrection in celebration of Ed’s life will be held at St. Cassian Roman Catholic Church of Montclair on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m.

