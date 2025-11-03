NJ Group Home Staff, Owner Charged With Abuse Of Elderly Resident: AG

Elwyn Pennsylvania Delaware Inc., based in Elwyn, PA, and employee Gwendolyn Singletary were arraigned on Monday, Oct. 20, before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo on charges of neglect of an elderly or disabled person and conspiracy to commit neglect, both third-degree crimes, officials said. Singletary also faces a fourth-degree charge of assault on an institutionalized person.

The charges stem from incidents at the Strathmore Group Home in Vineland, which Elwyn operated for intellectually disabled adults.

According to the indictment, on April 13, 2023, a resident identified as “S.K.” suffered a fall. DeShay Dickson, Michele Beirne, and Brenda Hichens Torres allegedly failed to check for injuries or assist her for more than three hours. Two days later, on April 15, 2023, S.K. again fell and was left on the floor for nearly seven hours without help. Dickson and Singletary allegedly failed to check her condition or assist her for over three hours each, prosecutors said.

Mars, Beirne, and Bryan F. Firlein were arraigned on July 14, on the same third-degree charges. Beirne entered a pre-trial intervention program on Sept. 19, agreeing to complete 100 hours of community service and refrain from working with elderly, disabled, or vulnerable populations.

DeShay Dickson and Brenda Hichens Torres were arraigned on Sept. 5, officials said. All defendants were indicted on May 8.

