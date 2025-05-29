NJ Girl's Final Sweet Words To Parents After 15-Month Battle With Brain Cancer

Maya Ciprian, of Bloomfield, passed away at home late Sunday night, May 26, loved ones said on a GoFundMe campaign launched for her parents, Claudio and Tiffany.

“As long as we stay together, anything is possible,” Maya said just hours before she died, according to the campaign, which had raised $116,000 as of press time.

Maya had been battling grade 4 glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor, since February 2024, and endured two separate brain surgeries.

Maya’s journey began on Feb. 21, 2024, when she came home early from kindergarten after vomiting and feeling dizzy. Later that day, she had her first seizure and was rushed to the hospital. On March 7, her parents were told she had a high-grade brain tumor.

On April 14, less than a week after her second surgery, Maya's parents said she was exceeding recovery expectations.

"Maya has handled her experience with such beautiful grace - smiling -laughing - and holding onto kindness everyday," they said.

But just more than a month later, Maya was gone.

"She fought her cancer with impossible strength since last March, defying the odds time and again, and had so many incredible days full of joy amidst everything she was up against," wrote campaign founder Porter Mason. "Maya was a beautiful shining light to everyone she met. A great hole is left in the world without her in it."

A memorial service for Maya will be held Sunday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield. A tribute will begin at 2:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink, Maya’s favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tommy Strong, which supports pediatric brain cancer research and helps families fighting the disease.

