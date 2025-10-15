NJ Firefighter, Wealth Management Advisor Jack Inserra Dies: 'Bigger Than Life'

Inserra served as a firefighter in Saddle River for more than 20 years and previously served as its association president.

He is being remembered as a devoted father, friend, and leader whose impact stretched far beyond the firehouse.

“Jack proudly served the Saddle River Fire Department for over 20 years, dedicating himself to the department and the community with unwavering commitment and pride,” the department wrote. “Please keep our brother Jack and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy, brother — we’ll take it from here.”

The Saddle River NJ CERT team called Inserra “a wonderful father and truly a wonderful person,” adding, “Jack was always ready and willing to help out and always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed.”

Friend Phil Ross described Inserra as “gregarious, loving and a true friend,” writing, “When Jack entered the room, you knew it — a big smile, bear hug and a kiss. He had worked so hard on his business and truly cared about the success of his clients.”

Inserra was a wealth management director at Citizens Private Wealth, according to his LinkedIn page, which says he has provided financial guidance to families, business owners, and high-net-worth clients for more than 30 years. A Penn State University graduate, Inserra was a scholarship athlete on the school’s football and wrestling teams.

He was also a youth sports coach and proud father.

“Jack loved life and was bigger than life,” Ross said. “He was taken from us too soon. RIP brother. I miss you and love you.”

Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced as of Wednesday.

