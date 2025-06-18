NJ Firefighter Told Undercover Agent He Likes Young Girls, Hid Cameras To Record Kids: AG

Bradford "Brad" Flaker, of Hawthorne, was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault, and several second-degree counts of manufacturing, possessing, and distributing child sexual abuse material, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Wednesday.

According to officials, a New Jersey State Police undercover officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl, was contacted on May 21, by a user named “SKIDDERTECH3.” The user, later identified as Flaker, told the undercover officer he “liked young girls.”

Flaker's messaging app account had been banned, so he continued the conversation by text message. Investigators say they later recovered 115 videos and 12 images of child sexual abuse material tied to his banned account. They also found chat logs describing how he placed hidden cameras in his bathroom to record children.

Flaker allegedly arranged to meet the undercover officer at a park in Belmar, where he said he planned to sexually assault the minor. He was arrested when he arrived at the agreed location.

It was not immediately clear if the AG's charges were in connection with the same incidents for which Flaker was arrested earlier this month. As of earlier this month, Flaker was listed as a 2nd lieutenant with the Hawthorne Fire Department. His Facebook page shows he works as a service tech for Bobcat of North Jersey.

During a recorded interview, Flaker allegedly admitted to:

Talking and meeting with someone he believed was 13

Recording juvenile girls in his bathroom using a hidden camera

Possessing and distributing child pornography

Getting sexual gratification from the chats and videos

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Michael Forte, under the supervision of Deputy Bureau Chief Lisa Rastelli.

