NJ Firefighter, Army Vet Killed In Crash

Diego Escobar had joined the Mount Arlington Fire Department earlier this year and successfully completed all requirements of Firefighter One, the department said in a public statement.

"It is with heavy hearts that The Mount Arlington Fire Department announces the passing of Diego Escobar," the agency said. "We are saddened by this news and are asking for prayers for his family during this difficult time. Godspeed Brother, we have it from here."

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

It was not immediately clear whether or not Escobar was the victim of the motorcycle crash on Route 206 that day.

Escobar was also an Army veteran and squad leader, according to a Facebook tribute by Roberto Moreno, who described him as a friend. "Love you brother," Moreno wrote. "Please pray for his… family."

Moreno noted Escobar leaves behind a 6-month-old daughter.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by the fire department had raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday, Aug. 6. Funds will go toward funeral costs and family support, organizers said.

